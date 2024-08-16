Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh in a 2-1 win at Shrewsbury last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst is not reading anything into a slow start to the season for Peterborough United.

The teams meet in a League One fixture at the Croud Meadow when Posh will be looking for their first win and first goal of the season.

The Shrews also lost on the opening day of the League One season, 1-0 at Stevenage, but had a morale-boosting win over League Two Notts County in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Hurst’s men fought back from 2-0 down before winning on penalties and had a useful warm-up against a team who play out from the back like Posh, and also not always successfully.

But Hurst told the Shropshire Star: “We know it is going to be a massive challenge. It is similar-ish to the game against Notts County, with the way Peterborough want to play, and respectfully to County’s players, they are on a different level.

“They are a team that lost in the play-offs for the last two seasons and they have got some really good players, and attacking-wise they can be frightening on their day. We have got to be better than we were in that first half against County and at times in the second as well.

“As much as we did well going forward there were still some moments defensively we have certainly got to try and tighten up on.”