Rival managers Darren Ferguson (left) and Gareth Ainsworth. Photo David Lowndes.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gareth Ainsworth felt decisions want against his side at Peterborough United, including a record-equalling red card.

Shrews skipper John Marquis was sent off in the opening stages after his arm connected with the face of Posh defender Sam Hughes. The offence took place after just five seconds with the red card brandished by referee Martin Woods on 13 seconds which equalled the record for the earliest sending-off in an EFL match. Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kevin Pressman suffered the same fate in 2000.

Posh took the lead soon afterwards from a corner Ainsworth felt should never have been awarded and, although his side levelled from the penalty spot, the Shrews boss felt they should have been awarded a second spot-kick in the first-half. Posh went on to win 3-1 to leave their visitors bottom of the League One table.

Ainsworth told PA: “There’s never a dull moment is there? John’s devastated in the dressing room after being sent off. “In my opinion, and it’s only my opinion, there were a few decisions out of our control which dictated the game. First of all, I don’t think it was a red card early on. John has tried to put his arm across the centre ha;f rather than leading with his arm and trying to whack the centre half. That’s two different things.

Mal banning scores for Shrewsbury against Posh from the penalty spot. Photo David Lowndes.

“You’ve got to use your common sense and say ‘it’s a bit dangerous mate and it’s a yellow card’. Not a straight red. All the fans are baying for it. The bench is up in arms, it’s hard for the referee, but come on.

“Just before their corner when they scored the first goal the ball is unbelievably out of play. I don’t think the assistant is quick enough to see it. That goes against us. And after we get one penalty, you’re allowed to give two penalties. There’s a blatant penalty on George Lloyd as he goes through. It’s not even a corner, but the ref gives us a corner. It’s either a goal kick or a penalty. It’s just going against us.

“But I’m really proud again with the never-ending support from the fans for my players on the pitch.”

Shrewsbury have now lost their last four games. Their next three against struggling sides Bristol Rovers, Exeter and Burton.