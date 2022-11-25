Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill. Photo: Paul Ellis Getty Images.

The Shrews head into the tie having picked up just two points from their last six League One matches, They are 16th in the table, 12 places and eight points below Posh.

A chronic goals shortage has been the undoing of Cotterill’s side. They haven’t scored more than one goal in a League One game since October 8 and they have scored just 17 goals in 19 third tier matches.

But the general performances have been good, according to Cotterill, who is closing in on his second anniversary as Shrews manager.

Cotterill told the Shropshire Star: “If we can replicate some of the performances, surely, surely, surely, surely, we will get that win we’ve deserved in recent weeks?

“This is a big game on Saturday. For a club of our size and our budget, we need to add to it with as much as we can as often as we can – it’s a real bonus for us.

“But that’s not something the players need to think about.

