Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill (left) with Posh boss Grant McCann before the FA Cup tie. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Shrews won 3-1 with all the goals arriving in a first-half dominated by the hosts. Kwame Poku scored the Posh goal.

Posh missed a glut of scoring chances in the first 15 minutes of the second-half before the game fizzled out as a contest.

"We had to show two sides to our play,” Cotterill stated. "In the second half, we had to show the other side of us as they are a good team.

"No two halves in football are the same, and when you have to wind out there like you had today, it is difficult, but overall we deserved to win.

"They had a few chances, but we managed to score three goals and keep a clean sheet in the second half.

"It was important in the second half, especially the first 10 minutes of that as they had a few corners and you just hope one doesn’t drop in.

