Bigger and better clubs than ‘The Blues’ have taken more than a season to get out of the third tier. Think Leeds United, Sheffield United and Ipswich Town for a start. Birmingham have also appointed a rookie boss in Chris Davies and working in the elite Spurs Academy won’t prepare him for the rough and tumble of League One.

The hot title favourites have been splashing the cash from a reported £20 million budget, but it might be a concern to many that a lot of that cash has gone abroad rather than on players familiar with English football. That all makes the 2/1 on City winning the title a terrible bet for value hunters.

There will be plenty of clubs keen to upset the odds and the best two priced clubs capable of winning the title are Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town.

Of the promoted clubs keep your eye on Stockport County who were better than Wrexham last season and could well be again even though the odds don’t reflect that.

And what of Posh? It’s so hard to predict their chances. They’ve lost some huge players for the level and replaced them with inexperienced men from lower levels. It is an approach that has served them well in the past, but it looks a tougher division than last season and a play-off place for a third straight season would be a fine achievement. My prediction for Posh is based on plenty of hope rather than expectation.

At the other end of the table it could be curtains for our local rivals Cambridge United and Northampton Town, but both will finish above likely whipping boys Crawley Town.

Here are my finishing predictions for each club in League One in reverse order….

**League One title odds (Sky Bet) as at August 5. Ratings Key: ***** Champions, **** Serious promotion contenders, *** MId-table obscurity, **Relegation candidates, *Doomed.

24th: CRAWLEY TOWN ​Manager: Scott Lindsey....Key signings: Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Scott Malone, Panutche Camara (pictured)...Prediction: It's been a masterclass in ruining a feelgood factor by Crawley this summer. The team that played dazzling football last season to win promotion from League Two has been sold off and they look sure to be punished.... Rating: *...Odds: 250/1.

23rd: CAMBRIDGE UNITED Manager: Garry Monk...Key signings: Kell Watts, Korey Smith, Shayne Lavery....Prediction: I was ready to happily write our local rivals off completely, but they have made a couple of astute signings in Smith from Derby and Lavery from Blackpool. A small chance they will survive now, but ex-Posh loanee Watts (pictured) won't be adding pace to the defence...Rating: **...Odds: 150/1.

22nd: STEVENAGE ​Manager: Alex Revell...Key signings: Dan Kemp, Lewis Freestone, Charlie Goode (pictured)...Prediction: It will be impossible for Stevenage to repeat last season's play-off push without Steve Evans at the helm. Lively forward Kemp is a good signing, but I wouldn't bet against one long battle against relegation and I'm not sure they will be successful....Rating: **...Odds: 80/1.