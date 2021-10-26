Should Peterborough United deploy star midfielder further forward at Swansea City?

It’s unlikely Posh boss Darren Ferguson will make many changes to his starting line-up after a 2-1 home win over QPR last weekend, but there is scope for a positional switch.
Here’s the Posh team I would pick...
1. DAI CORNELL
I have to say the summer signing has surprised me with his all-round ability. He'll need to keep his standards high as Posh will probably sign another goalkeeper in January as Christy Pym is on his way out of the club.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
The Posh boss agreed with me and moved Thompson back to a centre-back role for the QPR game at the weekend, but he played him on the right hand side of a three rather than in the middle. He was very good so he should stay there.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
It's tough to see what will stop him becoming a Premier League player. He is making an error a game, but nothing seems to faze him and the middle of the back three is the perfect position for him.
4. MARK BEEVERS
The captain's frailties were exposed a couple of times last weekend when he looked short of pace and uncomfortable in possession. It should help to have Harrison Burrows in front of him rather than Dan Butler. He stays in the side as his natural left-footedness gives balance although Frankie Kent is an alternative having played solidly there earlier in the season.