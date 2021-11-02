Sheffield Wednesday line up move for former Peterborough United attacker, Cardiff City target could join Championship rivals for nothing

Not only that, but the January transfer window is edging ever closer and the rumour mill keeps on turning across the division.
League 1 side Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for a former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough attacker while a former Blades boss is the current bookmakers favourite for the vacant manager’s position at Barnsley and an ex-Preston both is also thought to be in the frame.
Meanwhile, Boro are no longer considering any moves for free agents before the January window opens after missing out on a former Burnley winger and West Brom’s hopes of signing a former Tykes striker have been dealt a blow with Premier League side Crystal Palace reigniting their interest.
Reading have also revealed their stance on signing free agents before the January transfer window while Coventry City have terminated the contract of a former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker.
Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbary has slapped a huge price tag of £30-£40 million on their start striker amid interest from Spain while the Eewood Park could also be prepared to go down the pre-contract route to land a Middlesbrough and Cardiff City target from the Scottish Premiership – if they can’t bring him in for a fee in January.
Tottenham Hotspur look set to appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager but a former Fulham and Blackpool star has tipped a current Championship boss as the perfect alternative should that deal fall through.
