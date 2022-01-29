Sheffield United striker broke a Championship record with a goal against Peterborough United

Goalkeeper Steven Benda of Peterborough United makes a save to deny Billy Sharp of Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Sharp’s goal was his 122nd in the second tier breaking a record held by David Nugent.

Sharp claimed the crucial opening goal 10 minutes into the second half.

The Sheffield-born striker said: “I’m relieved I’ve finally got the record. It’s been talked about for a few weeks now.

“I won’t be around for much longer. Hopefully (Aleksandar) Mitrovic doesn’t stay in the Championship much longer. He scores so many goals.

“I know there are people chasing me down. To be at the top is really nice and special for me. I’m not done yet, I’m ready to add a few more.”

The Blades moved up to 11th in the Championship, six points outside the play-offs with games in hand, after completing a double over Posh. It was a throughly deserved win according to visiting boss Paul Heckingbottom.

“We deserved it,” Heckingbottom said. “We had to be patient, but we always looked a threat from open play and set-pieces.

“Billy Sharp looks after himself. He trains hard which the fans don’t see. He responds to getting pushed. He has the hunger to score goals. That record will mean a lot to him.