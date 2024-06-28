Sheffield United remain interested in Harrison Burrows despite pursuit of a second left-back
The PT’s sister paper believes the Blades are keen to bring McCallum to Bramall Lane. But the Star understands that move to be independent of interest in Burrows who has started the final year of his Posh contract.
The PT has reported claims from a well-placed source that Burrows has already passed a medical in Sheffield after the clubs agreed a fee, and that he as agreed personal terms, but there has been no comment, or denial, from either club. Posh are believed to be open to a sale rather than let the 22 year-old leave on a free transfer next summer. Burrows has been training with Posh this week.
It’s understood the ongoing takeover at Bramall Lane is impacting transfer activity and as things stand, no significant fees will be paid out until either the new ownership is in place. or one of the Blades’ most valuable assets are sold this summer, according to the Star.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.