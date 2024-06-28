Harrison Burrows in action. Photo David Lowndes.

The Sheffield Star are reporting Sheffield United’s interest in signing former Norwich City left-back Sam McCallum will not impact their pursuit of Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows.

The PT’s sister paper believes the Blades are keen to bring McCallum to Bramall Lane. But the Star understands that move to be independent of interest in Burrows who has started the final year of his Posh contract.

The PT has reported claims from a well-placed source that Burrows has already passed a medical in Sheffield after the clubs agreed a fee, and that he as agreed personal terms, but there has been no comment, or denial, from either club. Posh are believed to be open to a sale rather than let the 22 year-old leave on a free transfer next summer. Burrows has been training with Posh this week.

Harrison Burrows training with Posh this week. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.