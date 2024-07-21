Harrison Burrows with his EFL 'Player-of-the-Year' award. Photo by Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock (14432108bw)

Sheffield United appear to have won the race to sign Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows.

The 22 year-old left-back is expected to sign for the Championship side within the next 48 hours for a fee the Peterborough Telegraph believes to be around £3 million. There will be considerable add ons related to personal and club success.

It’s been a long drawn out saga with the PT revealing Burrows had agreed personal terms and passed a medical weeks ago. The only hold up was an issue over a protracted takeover at Bramall Lane which now appears to have been resolved.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted a move for Burrows had ‘accelerated’ at the end of last week which is why he he didn’t play in Saturday’s friendly against West Bromwich Albion at St George’s Park.

Harrison Burrows on his Football League debut for Posh at MK Dons.

Posh had received other bids for Burrows while waiting for Sheffield United to get the go-ahead to complete a move the player had been keen to make.

But Preston North End dropped out of the running last week leaving the way clear for the reigning League One player-of-the-year to move to South Yorkshire.

Burrows had been at Posh since the age of nine. He made his senior debut and his Football League debut aged 17 in 2019 and made 185 first-team appearances in total, scoring 20 goals.