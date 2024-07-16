Archie Collins congratulates Jacob Wakeling on a goal for Posh at Spalding. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Peterborough United raced to a 7-0 win at local non-league side Spalding United on Tuesday night.

​Two early goals from forgotten striker Jacob Wakeling were followed by two second-half goals for summer signing Cian Hayes before Malik Mothersille, David Ajiboye, and a stunner from Joel Randall, completed the scoring in the final 15 minutes.

It was a decent workout for Posh in the pouring rain in front of a crowd of 1,300.

Many would have pitched up to see the latest work of the highly-regarded Posh recruitment team and they wouldn’t have left disappointed as, apart from the outstanding contribution of Hayes, teenage central defender George Nevett oozed class to earn a premature comparison with a certain Ronnie Edwards.

Jacob Wakeling scores for Poshl in the friendly win at Spalding. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Chris Conn-Clarke teed up Wakeling’s opener from a low drive and a similar strike from the same player made it 2-0 after just 16 minutes.

Hayes scored five minutes into the second-half after fine work from Donay O’Brien-Brady and Abraham Odoh, and the signing from Fleetwood soon scored again after skipping around the ‘keeper.

Hayes and Kyprianou had a hand in Mothersille’s clinical finish before a superb pass from Hayes was finished expertly by Ajiboye.

The best was saved for last with Randall thumping home from 18 yards.

Cian Hayes scores for Posh at Spalding. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Posh are back in friendly action at St George’s Park on Saturday when they tackle Championship side West Bromwich Albion in a match to be played behind closed doors. Posh then travel to National League side Boston United on Tuesday (July 23, 7pm kick off).

Posh first half: Steer, Dornelly, Mills, Fernandez, Nevett, Collins, De Havilland, Poku, Conn-Clarke, Wakeling, Jones.

Posh second half: Bilokapic, Ajiboye, Rose, Adebisi, Crichlow, Kyprianou, Randall, Hayes, O’Brien-Brady, Odoh, Mothersille.