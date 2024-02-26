Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United have made a major step forward in its inclusivity towards match-going fans thanks to the introduction of new sensory packs.

The new packs have been designed for children with additional needs and make the experience of a matchday at the club’s London Road ground a more welcoming one.

Each pack will include a soft stress ball, pop-it toy, a light up ball, a colouring book and pencils and a pair of ear defenders.

Peterborough United players Joel Randall and Archie Collins with the new sensory packs. Photo: Peterborough United.

The packs have been provided thanks to a partnership between the Peterborough United Foundation and charity the Free Kicks Foundation.

It was, however, the insistence of local father and Posh fan, Scott Walton, that has pushed the club to reassess how they can best support all fans.

Scott, who has a seven-year-old son- who has additional needs- he takes to the majority of the club’s games contacted the foundation at the beginning of February having been impressed with the work of clubs across the county to help children with sensory needs.

Eager for Posh not to be left behind, Scott approached the club with his ideas and within just a few weeks, the packs are already available to be claimed.

He said: “My son always wanted to come to football with his dad but we were always unsure about how he would cope with the noise and the crowds.

"When he turned seven, we tried it and he was begging to come with me again so we got him a season ticket. He comes to most games with me now but I’ve noticed he does struggle at times.

“His brain struggles to regulate and he has difficulty bringing himself back down. He has to have a lot of help with that, which could be in the form of sensory or fidget toys, chewing on something crunchy or drinking from a straw.

"Leyton Orient were the first club I found that did a sensory pack for kids and other clubs, such as Man City and Wrexham, do so much for children with additional needs, and I thought, why don’t our club do anything?

“It wasn’t fair on my child or so many others that there was no support to help them get to football. I’ve already had 15 to 20 parents in a similar situation contacting me to say what a great idea it is and that they have considered coming to football but they’re not sure.

“There is an equality issue at the moment. In the Family Stand, there is the games area for kids with PlayStations and football tables etc, which is great, but you can’t have that for neurotypical children but nowhere for those with additional needs. My son would never approach that. It’s too crowded and loud. It’s just not fair.

“The sensory pack is a brilliant start but there is a lot more the club needs to do but it is good to to see the club recognising they need to move forward."

Gill Wignall, Peterborough United Foundation’s CEO, said: “Improving the lives of the people of Peterborough are one of the key goals of Peterborough United Foundation and we’re delighted to be involved in the assistance of improving the matchday experience with the introduction of sensory packs for fans with additional needs.”

“Football is a game for all, and this is another positive step in making Peterborough United and the Weston Homes Stadium a venue where everyone can come and have a comfortable and enjoyable experience.”

Far from the end of his campaign, Scott is set to continue to work with the club to drive further improvements, which he hopes will include the creation of a new sensory room, further training for stewards to assist parents if required, club lanyards (similar to the hidden disabilities sunflower lanyard scheme) and further inclusion of children with hidden disabilities as part of the club’s Grassroots days.

The packs will be available free of charge to season ticket holders with additional needs and can be requested by emailing [email protected]. We’ll then have a stand outside the stadium on selected matchdays where supporters with additional needs can receive their sensory packs.

