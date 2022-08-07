And the fans in the London Road end watched on in a different way as railed seating was unveiled for the first time.

Railed seating are seats that incorporate a rail specially designed and installed that allow fans to watch the game whilst seated or standing in a safe environment.

All supporters will be allocated a seat and required to stay with their allocated rail seat for the duration of the game.

Goals from Joe Ward, Ben Thompson and Hector Kyprianou secured a comfortable win to make it two wins from two.

Our match photographer David Lowndes captured these faces in the crowd. Take a look and see if you, your family or your mates are pictured.

Get all the latest Posh news here.

1. Posh v Morecambe Fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Morecambe. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Posh v Morecambe Peterborough United fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Morecambe. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Posh v Morecambe Peterborough United fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Morecambe. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Posh v Morecambe Peterborough United fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Morecambe. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales