See if you feature in this gallery of Peterborough United fans watching a first win of the season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Posh are finally up and running after a first win of the season.

First-half goals from Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan secured all three points for the Posh.

But they had to hold on at the death after Fred Onyedinma’s goal early in the second half.

Our man David Lowndes was on hand to capture some of those watching on from the stands.

1. Posh 2 Wycombe 1

Goals from Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan secured a first win of the season for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes

2. Posh 2 Wycombe 1

Goals from Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan secured a first win of the season for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes

3. Posh 2 Wycombe 1

Goals from Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan secured a first win of the season for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes

4. Posh 2 Wycombe 1

Goals from Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan secured a first win of the season for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes

