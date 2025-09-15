First-half goals from Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan secured all three points for the Posh.

But they had to hold on at the death after Fred Onyedinma’s goal early in the second half.

Our man David Lowndes was on hand to capture some of those watching on from the stands.

1 . Posh 2 Wycombe 1 Goals from Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan secured a first win of the season for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

