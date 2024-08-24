David Kamara scored for Posh U21s at Colchester. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s two wins in two Professional Development Under 21 League matches for Peterborough United.

It was a struggle for this set of Posh youngsters last season, but they’ve opened this term up in splendid style by following a 3-0 opening day win over Bournemouth on Tuesday with a 1-0 success at Colchester On Friday evening.

David Kamara continued his strong start to the season with a 14th-minute goal and, although Posh failed to add to their advantage, they were well worth the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Beech failed to convert a one-on-one opportunity just before the break and the Posh midfielder was then denied a goal direct from a free kick by a brilliant save.

David Kamara scored for Posh U21s at Colchester. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Eddie Fox grazed the crossbar, while Harley Mills and Kamara came close to a second as Posh dominated the latter stages, although it took a fine last-minute block from centre-back Jensen Sumnall to preserve the win.

Goalkeeper Will Blackmore made two fine saves in the first-half before the points went home with a much less experienced side than took the field against Bournemouth.

Posh: Blackmore, Freeman, Mills, Mendonca, Rose, Sumnall, Trialist A (sub Davies 46 mins), Young (sub Fox 73 mins) , Kamara, Beech (sub Unwin 77 mins), Changunda. Unused subs: McWilliams-Marcano, Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh lost for the first time in the Professional Development Under 18 League, 6-1 at Millwall, despite taking the lead in the fourth minute through Bolo Shofowoke.

Posh: Westcott, Bushell, Unwin, Holley, Atkins, Gilbert, McWilliams-Marcano, Foxk, Shofowoke, Davis, Fitzpatrick. Subs: Sakala, Simmons, Sykut, Arber, Christudias.