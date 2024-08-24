Second win in a row for Peterborough United Under 21s, but under 18s beaten easily
It was a struggle for this set of Posh youngsters last season, but they’ve opened this term up in splendid style by following a 3-0 opening day win over Bournemouth on Tuesday with a 1-0 success at Colchester On Friday evening.
David Kamara continued his strong start to the season with a 14th-minute goal and, although Posh failed to add to their advantage, they were well worth the three points.
Max Beech failed to convert a one-on-one opportunity just before the break and the Posh midfielder was then denied a goal direct from a free kick by a brilliant save.
Eddie Fox grazed the crossbar, while Harley Mills and Kamara came close to a second as Posh dominated the latter stages, although it took a fine last-minute block from centre-back Jensen Sumnall to preserve the win.
Goalkeeper Will Blackmore made two fine saves in the first-half before the points went home with a much less experienced side than took the field against Bournemouth.
Posh: Blackmore, Freeman, Mills, Mendonca, Rose, Sumnall, Trialist A (sub Davies 46 mins), Young (sub Fox 73 mins) , Kamara, Beech (sub Unwin 77 mins), Changunda. Unused subs: McWilliams-Marcano, Smith.
Posh lost for the first time in the Professional Development Under 18 League, 6-1 at Millwall, despite taking the lead in the fourth minute through Bolo Shofowoke.
Posh: Westcott, Bushell, Unwin, Holley, Atkins, Gilbert, McWilliams-Marcano, Foxk, Shofowoke, Davis, Fitzpatrick. Subs: Sakala, Simmons, Sykut, Arber, Christudias.
