Second Premier League club joins the race to sign £15million-rated Peterborough United defender

Ronnie Edwards (left) in action for Posh against Bristol City last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Today’s (April 17) Mail on Sunday claims Palace boss Patrick Vieira is a fan of the 19 year-old England youth international and that he’s planning to bid for ‘a £15million-rated’ defender.

Palace have been bringing young players though under Vieira including recent full England internationals Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell.

Palace signed teenage shotshot Adler Nascimento from Posh last year for a cut-price fee as the striker was too young at 16 to sign a professional contract at London Road.

Nascimento was paid an astonishing £250k signing on fee when he left Posh for Palace in the summer.

Posh director of football Barry Fry confirmed Spurs’ long-term interest in Edwards to the Peterborough Telegraph last week. He also revealed a German club were keen on taking the player once he’s appeared in the European Under 19 Championships for England this summer.