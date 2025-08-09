Second-half collapse as lightweight Peterborough United are overpowered by Luton Town

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh against Luton. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United collapsed alarmingly in the second half to lose 2-0 at home to League One title favourites Luton Town.

Posh had the better of a poor quality first-half without creating a single scoring chance, but once the visitors upped the aggression and the tempo after the break they overpowered a team who looked worryingly lightweight.

In mitigation Luton, armed with multi-million pounds in Premier League parachute payments, are the title favourites. They rarely lived up to that tag in this game, but they didn’t need to as Posh conceded two appalling goals in a second-half when they rarely ventured into the opposition half themselves.

A free header from a corner and a comedy goal for the blooper tapes sealed this predictable success. It’s so frustrating as Luton did very little with all their possession, but Posh are incapable of getting through 90 minutes without defensive mishaps.

Posh made one change with Cian Hayes replacing Declan Frith on the right wing. Frith was out of the matchday squad altogether, presumably because of injury.

Luton fielded their new million-pound signing Jerry Yates, a striker with a strong scoring record against Posh. The newest Posh striker Klaidi Lalos was not in the home squad, but Chris Conn-Clarke was back, albeit unused despite the lack of attacking threat.

A poor game broke out from the start, one lacking quality and goalmouth action. Posh had the first shot, a weak one from Brandon Khela and Luton had the first opportunity, a good one for Chris Makasso who fired over after a pass had been laid into his feet following a corner.

Posh enjoyed long spells of possession against a team happy to pull every player behind the ball. Chances didn’t arrive though, Abraham Odoh’s appeal for a penalty proved in vain and the winger’s pass to Brad Ihionvien was followed by a decent strike, but from a difficult angle and ‘keeper Josh Keeley made a comfortable save. He wasn’t tested again.

Posh kept pressing, but couldn’t get a clean strike at goal away. Luton threatened even less frequently until a hopeful ball forward in the final minute of the half caused more difficulty than it should have done. Fortunately Nakhi Wells lost control of the ball and Harley Mills arrived to clear.

Luton made a half-time substitution and changed shape. They almost reaped the rewards inside 40 seconds, but Kai Naismith side-footed into the side-netting when well placed.

Luton became far more aggressive and it paid dividends. Posh struggled to keep the ball when put under pressure and Luton pressure increased with only a lack of quality holding them back.

The breakthrough arrived just after the hour mark, and in disappointing fashion as far as Posh were concerned. Goalscorer Mads Andersen shrugged off the attentions of David Okagbue to head home a right wing corner.

The rest of the game was played out entirely in the Posh half, although it took a horrific defensive calamity to give Luton the second goal they deserved five minutes from time. George Nevett had only been on the field for a couple of minutes when his squad pass across the Posh six yard box put Bilokapic under pressure. Wells pounced and unselfishly squared to Jordan Clark for the simplest of finishes.

There was no reaction. Home players looked tired and physically outmatched which didn’t stop dismal referee Scott Oldham awarding a stream of soft free kicks against them.

There were no real excuses though. An optimistic 40 yard free kick attempt from Harley MIlls that dribbled harmlessly past a post was the sum total of second half goal attempts from Posh.

These are worrying times.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harley Mills (sub Gustav Lindgren, 79 mins), Oscar Wallin (sub James Dornelly, 86 mins), David Okagbue, Carl Johnston (sub George Nevett, 79 mins), Archie Collins, Brandon Khela, Abraham Odoh (sub Kyrell Lisbie, 61 mins), Donay O’Brien-Brady, Cian Hayes, Bradley Ihionvien.

Unused subs: Vicente Reyes, Ryan De Havilland, Chris Conn-Clarke.

Luton: Josh Keeley, Reuell Walters (sub Nigel Lonwijk, 46 mins), Christ Makosso, Mads Andersen, Kal Naismith, Millinec Alli, George Saville (sub Mark McGuinness, 86 mins), Shandon Baptiste (sub Liam Walsh, 70 mins), Jordan Clark, Nakhi Wells, Jerry Yates (sub Lamine Fanne, 70 mins).

Unused subs: James Shea, Mark McGuinness, Cauley Woodrow, Zack Nelson

GOALS: Luton – Andersen (61 mins), Clark (85 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Okagbue (foul), Khela (foul),

Luton – Andersen (foul), Wells (unsportsmanlike conduct).

REFEREE: Scott Oldham 4.

ATTENDANCE: To follow.