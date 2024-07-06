Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United are on course to better 2023-24 season ticket sales ahead of the forthcoming League One campaign.

Posh had sold over 4,400 season tickets for the 2024-25 League One campaign at close of business on Friday. That’s more than had been sold at this stage last year when Posh ended up with just over 4,500 season ticket holders.

Posh have also sold more Forever Posh and Junior Posh memberships than at this stage last summer, while sales of Flexi Tickets are also up on last year. Flexi tickets cover 10 League One games of your choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season tickets can be purchased online at www.theposhtickets.com or in person at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. Current season ticket holders have until Friday, July 12 to renew their seat.

Posh fans. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have introduced a standard online matchday admission price for next season.

The standard prices are:

Family Stand, Main Stand: Adult £28, Senior (65+) £23, Under 24 £19, Under 18 £9, Under 14 £3.

GH Display Stand: Adult £26, Senior £20, Under 24 £16, Under 18 £9, Under 14 £3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Road End: Adult £24, Senior £19, Under 24 £15, Under 18 £9, Under 14 £3.

Under 14 tickets must be purchased alongside a full paying adult ticket.