Harvey Cartwright in goal for Posh against Stevenage in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Cartwright was ‘devastated’ to feel further discomfort a couple of days after finally making his Posh debut in the EFL Trophy defeat at the hands of Stevenage last week.

The problem kept him out of Saturday’s League One game at Portsmouth prompting Posh to increase efforts to find a solution.

Posh manager Grant McCann said: “I had Harvey with me at Hull City and he never had a single injury. He’s a very robust young man and he’s absolutely devastated right now as the niggle just won’t go away.

"We need to get to the bottom of it as quickly as possible and we are liaising with Hull on how best to do it. He will have a scan today (Tuesday) which will hopefully clear things up.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh Under 21s are in Professional Development League action on Tuesday afternoon when hosting Swansea at the idverde Training Ground.

Only goalkeeper Will Blackmore from Saturday’s first-team squad at Fratton Park will play.