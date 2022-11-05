Salford goalkeeper Tom King catches a cross during the FA Cup tie at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Wood, who spent a month on loan at Posh in 2003, enjoyed his team’s performance as they restricted Posh, a team 28 places higher in the EFL standings, to few chances in a 0-0 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Ammies will try and finish the job in a first round replay during the week starting Monday November 14. The match will have a strong chance of being screened live on television.

Wood said: “If it was a league game, we would certainly be happy with a point. We were really good and a took a step back in the direction of how we want to be as a team.

“The work-rate was fantastic and we also showed some good quality on the ball. We are up against a good team and knew we would have to be disciplined with our defending.

"They put a bit of pressure on towards the end and we had to withstand that, but we also had chances to score which we could probably have taken if being a bit calmer and more clinical.

“We definitely showed a bit more of our identity than we have done in the last few weeks.

“It was enjoyable for me to watch and I’m sure it was enjoyable for the players to play in.