Salford City manager felt his side had the chances to knock Peterborough United out of the FA Cup
Salford City manager Neil Wood reckoned his team could have pinched a shock FA Cup win at Peterborough United with better finishing on Saturday.
Wood, who spent a month on loan at Posh in 2003, enjoyed his team’s performance as they restricted Posh, a team 28 places higher in the EFL standings, to few chances in a 0-0 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The Ammies will try and finish the job in a first round replay during the week starting Monday November 14. The match will have a strong chance of being screened live on television.
Wood said: “If it was a league game, we would certainly be happy with a point. We were really good and a took a step back in the direction of how we want to be as a team.
“The work-rate was fantastic and we also showed some good quality on the ball. We are up against a good team and knew we would have to be disciplined with our defending.
"They put a bit of pressure on towards the end and we had to withstand that, but we also had chances to score which we could probably have taken if being a bit calmer and more clinical.
“We definitely showed a bit more of our identity than we have done in the last few weeks.
“It was enjoyable for me to watch and I’m sure it was enjoyable for the players to play in.
“We knew it would be a hard tie, but we’re still in it and want to progress. Everyone wants to play in the FA Cup and it would be massive for us to get through this round.”