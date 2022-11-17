Jack Marriott celebrates scoring for Posh against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent.

Salford had 59 percent of the possession in the game but failed to cause the Posh backline any real problems. In contrast, Posh were more potent in the final third and took a couple of late opportunities, through Jack Marriott, that added gloss to the scoreline.

The defeat means that Salford have not scored in any of their last five matches. The last time they scored in the league at the Peninsula Stadium was on October 1 and they have not won there since August.

Former Posh loanee Wood said: “It didn’t feel like a 3-0 game. In the second half, we went after them a bit more and we had some good momentum and good chances. We just don’t find that bit of quality in the final third, which is really frustrating.

“You could see the fact that they are a League One side when they got chances and when we made mistakes, they punished it. The third goal is a perfect example, they come out of a duel we should win and as soon as he picks up the ball he’s only got one thing on his mind. That clinically, ruthless nature was the difference today.

“We weren’t fully comfortable with the amount of possession they had at the end of the first half and in the second half, we changed it.