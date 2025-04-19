Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Midfielder Ryan De Havilland insists he is ready to meet the challenge of helping to keep Peterborough United in League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23 year-old hasn’t started a game since the 5-1 mauling at Lincoln City on January 25, but he’s a hot favourite to partner captain Hector Kyprianou in the centre of midfield at Barnsley on Easter Monday (3pm kick off).

Regular starter Archie Collins was stretchered off in the opening minutes of the 1-1 draw with Stockport County at the Weston Homes Stadium, a game Manchester City loanee midfielder Mo Susoho missed because of injury. Susoho was seen hobbling around on crutches after yesterday’s game and is having a scan on a rolled ankle this weekend so must viewed as doubtful for the trip to Oakwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Havilland came on for Collins and did decent job in a very physical contest which saw the visitors claim a 90th-minute equaliser. Donay O’Brien-Brady is the other available midfielder, but he hasn’t been seen in a matchday squad since February 5.

"I’m always ready to play,” De Havilland told the Posh Plus service. “And I will be raring to go on Monday in whatever job the manager wants me to do. The Stockport game was a difficult one for us to take after being in the lead for so long, but they are pushing for promotion and we are where we are.

"We left everything out there and we all put in a big shift. It was so frustrating at the end as we had worked so hard to make sure they didn’t score. They are very direct, but we looked like we had weathered the storm quite well. It was a great strike to equalise though so fair play to them for that.

"I had to wait a while to get on the pitch yesterday as Archie was being treated. My first thoughts were all about hoping he was okay, but once I was on the field I had to slip in alongside Hector and make sure I did my best for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We played some good football in the first-half and got through them a few times. We weren’t so good in the second-half and started going a bit more direct ourselves.

"We will look at how we can improve for Monday over the weekend and just make sure we are now ready for that game.”

Posh loanee centre-back Sam Hughes was ineligible to play against parent club Stockport yesterday, but he will be back at Barnsley. Defender Jadel Katongo should also return after missing yesterday’s game because of illness.

Three points at Barnsley would pretty much guarantee safety for Posh. A point would be enough if Bristol Rovers are beaten at home to Stevenage.