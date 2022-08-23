Rough day for Peterborough United youngsters with a heavy defeat and a bad goalkeeper injury
It was a rough weekend for Peterborough United youngsters with a heavy defeat for the under 18s accompanied by a bad injury to under 21 goalkeeper Matthew Laycock.
Laycock was hospitalised after a collision with a Long Buckby forward in the second-half of a Northants Senior Cup tie at the United Counties League club.
The match was promptly abandoned with Posh leading 1-0 through a Hameed Ishola goal. Laycock received instant treatment at the ground and was allowed to leave hospital on Saturday evening.
Posh manager Matthew Etherington said: “Matty was cared for brilliantly by Tom Mallett and our medical team, and thankfully we heard the news later that evening he was able to leave the hospital, which was brilliant news.”
Posh had dominated the game, but missed numerous scoring opportunities. The tie will be replayed.
Posh: Laycock, Bodnar, Fox, O’Connell, Tonge, McGlinchey, Lamb, Trialist, Hickinson, Darlington, Ishola.
Posh Under 18s lost their Professional Development League game 6-2 at Cardiff City despite taking the lead twice through Tyler Winters and Gabe Overton.
Posh: West, Dornelly, Arthur, Mason, Mills, Titchmarsh, Challinor, Macron, Winters, Marshall, Overton.