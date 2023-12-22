Rotherham United manager has decided on Peter Kioso's immediate future, but he isn't telling just yet
But they are not making that decision public just yet, according to new manager Leam Richardson.
The PT understands Posh have not yet been informed of Rotherham’s decision. The Millers inserted a recall option clause in the loan deal that enabled Kioso to move to London Road in the summer.
The 24 year-old right-back has been a huge hit at London Road, making 23 Posh appearances so far and scoring one goal. He was awarded the Posh captaincy in September.
Richardson told the Rotherham Advertiser: "I've made my mind up. We'll speak to the relevant people.
"I've had thoughts about Peter. He has making a real impact where he is, which is fantastic."We have been having conversations (at the club) over the last few days. Watch this space with where we go with that."It's about whether them staying out and playing games will be more beneficial or whether they come back and represent ourselves in coming fixtures."That will stay internal until we've got all our 'i's dotted and 't's crossed."Kioso could be of real use to Rotherham who are nine points adrift of safety as the season approaches its halfway point.The Millers are vulnerable on their right flank of their backline when veteran Lee Peltier doesn't play there because of young Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Dexter Lembikisa's defensive deficiencies.