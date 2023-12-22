"I've had thoughts about Peter. He has making a real impact where he is, which is fantastic."We have been having conversations (at the club) over the last few days. Watch this space with where we go with that."It's about whether them staying out and playing games will be more beneficial or whether they come back and represent ourselves in coming fixtures."That will stay internal until we've got all our 'i's dotted and 't's crossed."Kioso could be of real use to Rotherham who are nine points adrift of safety as the season approaches its halfway point.The Millers are vulnerable on their right flank of their backline when veteran Lee Peltier doesn't play there because of young Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Dexter Lembikisa's defensive deficiencies.