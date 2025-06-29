'Rooster' Russell is excited by his very different challenge at Peterborough United

Kevin Russell (left) side by side with Darren Ferguson in 2011. Photo Ben Davis

First team coach Kevin ‘Rooster’ Russell accepts he’s accepted a different challenge in this spell at Peterborough United, but he’s approaching it with confidence and excitement.

Russell has been re-united at Posh with manager Darren Ferguson following the departure of highly-rated coach Dale Tonge to League One rivals Rotherham United. The pair masterminded three Posh promotions between 2007 and 2011.

Russell (58) has plenty of relevant experience given the recent Posh trend of building young sides. He’s had similar roles at Stoke City and Huddersfield Town. He left ‘The Terriers' at the end of last season and Ferguson was quick to get his old Wrexham playing teammate back on board at London Road.

"I’m excited to be back,” Russell told the Posh Plus service. “It’s a different sort of challenge now because it’s a really young squad, but there are some exciting prospects in there.

"I was on holiday having just left Huddersfield when Darren rang me and asked me if I wanted to come back. We had a really good working relationship for a long time and the aims are the same. We want to develop players and win another promotion.

"I’ve been developing players at Stoke and Huddersfield, two super and really big clubs. I’ve worked under some good managers and hopefully I will come back to Peterborough as a better person and a better coach.

“I’ve always demanded my teams work hard. You have to train as you play. League One is tough these days. There are big clubs there and they are spending lots of money so you have to be at it every minute in training and every minute in games if want to compete.

"Some players need a cuddle and some need a stick, but how they perform reflects on us coaches. It’s good to be going to St George’s Park together so I can see what makes the players tick.”