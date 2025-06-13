'Rooster' returns as Peterborough United act quickly to fill the vacant head coach position

Darren Ferguson (right) and Kevin Russell together at London Road in 2011. Photo Ben Davis.

The most successful management team in Peterborough United history has been re-united.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson acted quickly following coach Dale Tonge’s departure to Rotherham United by appointing Kevin ‘Rooster’ Russell as first-team coach at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Russell arrived at London Road with Ferguson when the latter took up the first managerial post of his career in January, 2007. The pair had been playing teammates at Wrexham.

Together the great friends helped Posh to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship in the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. After leaving London Road in November, 2009 they returned to mastermind a third promotion, from League One to the Championship, in 2010-11.

Russell left Posh again in 2014 to work for Stoke City. He also worked for Cheltenham Town and last season he was with League One rivals Huddersfield Town.

Ferguson said: “Once I was made aware that Rotherham United had approached the club for Dale Tonge, I knew I had to work quickly in terms of his replacement and there is only one person I spoke to and that was Kevin.

"I have had success with different coaches throughout my career, but there is no doubt the most success was with him alongside me. He gets this club, he understands how I work and play and that was really important.

"Kevin was with me when we had a really successful period, three promotions and he was very popular. He has gone away and been working at clubs, developing young players at a higher level, and with the average age of our squad, that will be key moving forward.

"I am delighted he has agreed to return and am really looking forward to working with him again. He has a really good personality, the players will hopefully love working with him. I am delighted to get it done so quickly. Kevin is pleased and looking forward to it."

Russell, who had a successful playing spell on loan at Posh in 1990, will be back at work at London Road when the players return for pre-season fitness testing towards the end of next week.