Ronnie Edwards (right) with Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have exercised their right to keep the 20 year-old centre-back at London Road rather than allow him to take part in the World Under 20 Cup with England in Argentina.

That competition takes place between May 20 and June 11 and Edwards’ participation would have meant he missed the second leg of the League One play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on May 18, as well as the final at Wembley on May 29, should Posh upset the odds and overcome the Owls.

England are still expected to name Edwards in their squad with a view to flying him out if Posh are beaten by Wednesday.

That squad was supposed to be released before 11pm on Wednesday, but it’s known England’s plans had been disrupted by the loss of a handful of probable inclusions.

England have group games in Argentina against Tunisia on May 22, Uruguay on May 25 and Iraq on May 28 and would then expect to play in the knockout stages.

Edwards helped the Under 19 national side to victory in the Euros last summer.

But Posh wanted to keep a key player at London Road as they seek an instant return to the Championship.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson insists Edwards is on board with the decision after his club qualified for the play-offs following a dramatic last-game 2-0 win at Barnsley last Sunday.

"On Monday, Ronnie was of the opinion the situation needed sorting quickly,” Ferguson said. "And as far as the club was concerned it was an easy decision to make. He’s our player and we need him, and to be fair to Ronnie he’s on board with that decision.

"It’s an unfortunate clash, but I have to say the England manager Ian Foster has been brilliant about it. He’s had to deal with a few players who are now wanted by their clubs and he fully understands the situation.”

Edwards has formed a superb partnership with Frankie Kent at the heart of the Posh defence since Ferguson returned to the club in January and his absence would have given his manager a huge headache.

Posh will again be without first-choice full-backs Nathan Thompson and Nathanael Ogbeta for Friday’s first leg tie against Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium (8pm).

Thompson has a chance of making the second leg.

Ferguson must decide whether or not to keep faith with the same side that played so impressively at Barnsley, or to make alterations to combat the extra physicaility of a powerful Wednesday team. He played midfielders Joe Ward and Harrison Burrows as full-backs at Oakwell.

"The play-offs will be totally different experience,” Ferguson added. “We had to win at Barnsley and I picked a team accordingly.

"It’s a different situation on Friday. I doubt anything will be decided in this one game so it’s important we give ourselves the best chance of winning over two legs.

"Sheffield Wednesday are an excellent team with good experience and quality, as well as a big threat from set-pieces. It’s astonishing a side can get 96 points and not win promotion automatically.

"But the Barnsley game was good preparation for the play-offs as every other team involved play three at the back. Wednesday do as do Barnsley and Bolton.

