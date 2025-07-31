RIP Roger Terrell: Former Peterborough United chairman and high-profile city solicitor has passed away

Roger Terrell.

Former Peterborough United chairman Roger Terrell has passed away.

Terrell was on the Posh board of directors for 10 years and chairman for a short period before stepping down soon after Peter Boizot took control of the club in 1997.

Terrell ran a well known legal business in the city, forming ‘Terrell’s LLP’ in Peterborough in May 1988. He was involved in some high-profile cases including murders and an IRA bomb plot.

Terrell had a reputation as an experienced litigation lawyer appearing in many cases before judges in the High Court, County Court and Family Court and was known UK-wide for his experience in paternity fraud.

Roger Terrell (right) at a Posh game.

He wrote a weekly column for The Peterborough Evening Telegraph under the heading, 'Is it Legal?'.

Sport was a major love of Terrell. He came close to becoming chairman of Luton Town in 2003, but protests from angry fans prompted him to step away.