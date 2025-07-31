RIP Roger Terrell: Former Peterborough United chairman and high-profile city solicitor has passed away

By Alan Swann
Published 31st Jul 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 11:20 BST
Roger Terrell.placeholder image
Roger Terrell.
Former Peterborough United chairman Roger Terrell has passed away.

Terrell was on the Posh board of directors for 10 years and chairman for a short period before stepping down soon after Peter Boizot took control of the club in 1997.

Terrell ran a well known legal business in the city, forming ‘Terrell’s LLP’ in Peterborough in May 1988. He was involved in some high-profile cases including murders and an IRA bomb plot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Terrell had a reputation as an experienced litigation lawyer appearing in many cases before judges in the High Court, County Court and Family Court and was known UK-wide for his experience in paternity fraud.

Roger Terrell (right) at a Posh game.placeholder image
Roger Terrell (right) at a Posh game.

He wrote a weekly column for The Peterborough Evening Telegraph under the heading, 'Is it Legal?'.

Sport was a major love of Terrell. He came close to becoming chairman of Luton Town in 2003, but protests from angry fans prompted him to step away.

Related topics:SportPeterboroughHigh CourtIRA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice