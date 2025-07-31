RIP Roger Terrell: Former Peterborough United chairman and high-profile city solicitor has passed away
Terrell was on the Posh board of directors for 10 years and chairman for a short period before stepping down soon after Peter Boizot took control of the club in 1997.
Terrell ran a well known legal business in the city, forming ‘Terrell’s LLP’ in Peterborough in May 1988. He was involved in some high-profile cases including murders and an IRA bomb plot.
Terrell had a reputation as an experienced litigation lawyer appearing in many cases before judges in the High Court, County Court and Family Court and was known UK-wide for his experience in paternity fraud.
He wrote a weekly column for The Peterborough Evening Telegraph under the heading, 'Is it Legal?'.
Sport was a major love of Terrell. He came close to becoming chairman of Luton Town in 2003, but protests from angry fans prompted him to step away.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.