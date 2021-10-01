RIP Freddie Hill, a title-winning great at Peterborough United

Freddie Hill (bottom right) with the Posh 1973-74 Fourth Division title-winning side.

Hill has been ill for some time. He was initially admitted to hospital in January with sepsis and then picked up a non-Covid related infection after returning to his home, close to Bolton University.

Classy midfielder Hill made 86 appearances for Posh at the end of his career and scored eight goals. He was a star of the 1973-74 Fourth Division title-winning side when his ability to create and score from free-kicks came to the fore.

Posh boss Noel Cantwell signed 33 year-old Hill for £5k from Manchester City in August, 1973. He had also served Bolton and Halifax with distinction in a career that had already spanned 15 years.

Freddie Hill in his Bolton days.

Hill made 412 appearances for Bolton and scored 79 goals and while at the club legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly dubbed him the best midfielder in the country, but he would win only two England caps. A medical which divulged high blood pressure scuppered Hill’s move to Anfield.

Hill was ever-present for Posh in the 1973-74 title-winning campaign - Posh have not won a title since - and scored the goal at home to Darlington that confirmed promotion to Division Three.