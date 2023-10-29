Domenico Genovese (right) in action for Posh., Photo: David Lowndes.

Genovese was a Posh youth team player in the 1970s, but failed to win a professional contract.

But, after a decade scoring goals for Grantham, Kettering, Boston United, Nuneaton and Stamford, Genovese was given a second opportunity to make it at London Road by legendary Posh manager Noel Cantwell in 1987 aged 26.

Genovese played 19 times for Posh scoring twice, most famously in a 3-0 League Cup win West Bromwich Albion who were two divisions higher than fourth division Posh.

Genovese left Posh at the end of that season and returned to Kettering.

He was a familiar face locally after retiring from football when he set up a football coaching company.