RIP Dom Genovese, a local man who lived his dream of playing for Peterborough United

​Domenico Genovese, a local man who refused to give up on his dream of playing for Peterborough United, has passed away at the age of 62.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 12:34 GMT
Domenico Genovese (right) in action for Posh., Photo: David Lowndes.Domenico Genovese (right) in action for Posh., Photo: David Lowndes.
Domenico Genovese (right) in action for Posh., Photo: David Lowndes.

Genovese was a Posh youth team player in the 1970s, but failed to win a professional contract.

But, after a decade scoring goals for Grantham, Kettering, Boston United, Nuneaton and Stamford, Genovese was given a second opportunity to make it at London Road by legendary Posh manager Noel Cantwell in 1987 aged 26.

Genovese played 19 times for Posh scoring twice, most famously in a 3-0 League Cup win West Bromwich Albion who were two divisions higher than fourth division Posh.

Genovese left Posh at the end of that season and returned to Kettering.

He was a familiar face locally after retiring from football when he set up a football coaching company.

He also worked as ‘Football in the Community’ officer at both Posh and Kettering.

