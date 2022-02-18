RIP Billy McEwan: Former Peterborough United midfielder passes away
Billy McEwan, a Peterborough United midfielder in the 1970s, has passed away aged 71.
McEwan made 77 appearances for Posh between 1977-79 and scored three goals. He was a key player in the side that agonisingly missed out on promotion to the second tier of English football for the first time inn the club’s history in the 1977-78 season.
Posh signed McEwan from Mansfield for £17,500. He joined Rotherham United after Posh and helped to a Second Division title.
McEwan also played for Hibs, Blackpool, Brighton and Chesterfield. He went on to manager Sheffield United and Rotherham before joining the coaching staff at Derby County.
Posh are at Derby tomorrow (February 19).