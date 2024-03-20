Billy Kellock in action for Posh.

Billy Kellock joined Posh from non-league Kettering Town in August, 1979 and became an integral part of an excellent team managed by Peter Morris that included goal-machine Robbie Cooke and outstanding youth team graduates Micky Gynn and Trevor Quow. It was frustrating for the players and the fans that this gifted squad just kept missing out on promotion from Division Four. Kellock skippered the side for two seasons in a row when they finished fifth in the days before play-off football.

Kellock made 156 appearances in three seasons with Posh and scored 48 goals, many of them superb strikes from outside the penalty area.

The Glasgow-born Scot was a superb all-round midfielder. He was aggressive in the tackle, but could also play. After finishing top scorer with 23 goals in his first season at Posh he was named the best player in Division Four by the Sunday People newspaper.

Kellock wasn’t shy about making his feelings known in the media and he eventually left Posh for Luton Town in a cut-price £30k move citing a lack of ambition at London Road for his departure. He left Luton after a short stay to join Wolves who he helped to win promotion to the top flight.

Kellock made just three Division One appearances before re-joining Morris at Southend United before ending his career at Port Vale and Halifax Town.

He started his career at Cardiff City and made 35 first-team appearances for the Bluebirds between 1971 and 1973 before serving Norwich City and Millwall. He then dropped out of the Football League for four productive seasons with Kettering before Morris persuaded him to join Posh.