Summer Peterborough United signing Rio Adebisi will play 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday.

And if the 24 year-old comes through unscathed he will travel with the first-team squad to Friday’s tough League One game at Stockport County. The left-back has not played a competitive minute for Posh since a £500k transfer from Crewe Alexandra because of a knee problem. His availability will be a huge boost for Posh who have had full-back problems all season.

New signing Gustav Lindgren is also set to make his debut in Posh colours in the friendly against Huddersfield Town. The 23 year-old Swede is not eligible to play for Posh in a competitive fixture until the January 4 League One game at Wrexham.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed recently his club had paid Swedish second tier champions Degerfors IF £500k for Lindgren. The player has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium after a 13-goal season in his homeland.

Rio Adebisi plays for Posh in a friendly on Tuesday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Lindgren has been training with Posh in the last fortnight and has attended recent first-team matches. Posh are excited about the striker’s chances of making a big impression.

"We probably paid a little over the odds for Gustav," Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “But fair play to the chairman for getting it done as there were a lot clubs interested in him including top division clubs in Sweden.

"I believe he will be a big signing for us and he gives us good options. I could play two up top with him here for a start. I have no doubts about his ability. We tried to get him in the summer, but the Swedish transfer window shut before we could get it done. He finished his season a while back so he’s had a good break before coming to train with us.

"His situation is different to Oscar Wallin who jumped straight from playing in Sweden to playing for us. We’ve had to monitor his fitness carefully which is why he’s not been involved in our last two games.

New Posh signing Gustav Lindgren. Photo Joakim Hjortsberg.

"We sorted a game out for Gustav for Tuesday and we will try to get another game into him before he becomes available for the first team.”

Wallin is expected to return to the Posh team in Tuesday’s Vertu Trophy clash with Northampton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (7pm).