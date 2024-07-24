Rio Adebisi during Posh's 6-4 win at Boston United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​New Peterborough United left-back Rio Adebisi is encouraged rather than daunted about following in the footsteps of Harrison Burrows.

​The numbers full-back Burrows delivered last season – 12 goals, 15 assists – are unlikely to be matched by a 23 year-old who managed a very respectable four goals for Crewe Alexandra in League Two last season. But he’ll have a go!

"What Harrison did was unbelievable,” Adebisi, who moved to Posh for around £500k, admitted. “But it just shows what you can achieve from full-back in this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We played football at Crewe, but it looks like we will play even more football here and I love that idea.

"The manager and his staff have been really good at explaining what they expect from me and it looks like I will be able to play with freedom which I also love!

“I will be encouraged to get forward and get into the opposition penalty area so I will definitely take that opportunity and try and contribute as many goals and assists as possible.

"I’ve settled in really quickly here. The lads are lovely and the staff have been very welcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel it’s the perfect club to help me develop. They have a great reputation for improving young players.”