Rio will relish following in the footsteps of Harrison Burrows
The numbers full-back Burrows delivered last season – 12 goals, 15 assists – are unlikely to be matched by a 23 year-old who managed a very respectable four goals for Crewe Alexandra in League Two last season. But he’ll have a go!
"What Harrison did was unbelievable,” Adebisi, who moved to Posh for around £500k, admitted. “But it just shows what you can achieve from full-back in this team.
"We played football at Crewe, but it looks like we will play even more football here and I love that idea.
"The manager and his staff have been really good at explaining what they expect from me and it looks like I will be able to play with freedom which I also love!
“I will be encouraged to get forward and get into the opposition penalty area so I will definitely take that opportunity and try and contribute as many goals and assists as possible.
"I’ve settled in really quickly here. The lads are lovely and the staff have been very welcoming.
"I feel it’s the perfect club to help me develop. They have a great reputation for improving young players.”
Adebisi played 136 times for ‘The Railwaymen’, his only professional club. He played in all 46 League Two games for them last season and appeared in the play-off final defeat to Crawley Town at Wembley.