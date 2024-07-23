Rio should return to action for Peterborough United at Boston United
The man who will replace Harrison Burrows once the 22 year-old’s expected departure is confirmed, missed Saturday’s defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion with a slight knee injury.
Posh will tackle their National League opponents over two 60-minute halves with manager Darren Ferguson expected to name two different starting XIs.
Striker Malik Mothersille could also be back after missing the Baggies clash, but key midfielder Hector Kyprianou will miss this game plus Saturday’s trip to League Two side Colchester United because of a knee problem. Posh are also at Stamford AFC on Friday night (7.30pm).
Boston have former Posh stalwart Michael Bostwick in their squad.
Ferguson said: “It is another opportunity to get an hour into the players before we move to 90-minute matches at the weekend. We should have a couple of players back from injuries for this game. It should be a good game and I am looking forward to it.”
Tickets for the match can be purchased from the Boston United website or from turnstile E2 at the ground (contactless payments only).
