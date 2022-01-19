Ricky on target as Peterborough United under 23s beat Sheffield Wednesday

Rickey-Jade Jones in action for Posh under 23s against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jones, who has recently returned to the first-team squad after a lengthy injury absence, opened the scoring on the hour, tapping home Ben Mensah’s perfect cross.

Substitute Jonson Gyamfi sealed the win in the final minute when converting Joe Ward’s low cross.

The visitors had a number of efforts on goal, but goalkeeper Will Blackmore was not called into any serious work with most of the shots going wide or over the top. Meanwhile, at the other end, Ward floated a free-kick over the crossbar and substitute Andrew Oluwabori saw an effort saved.

Poku flashed a long-range curler just past the post while the same player saw an effort cleared off the line after the pace of Jones had caused problems.

Jones and apparent Sours target Mensah completed an hour as they continue to get minutes under their belts.

Posh host Burnley in the Premier League Under 23 Cup at the Westin Homes Stadium next Monday (January 24).