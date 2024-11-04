FA Cup specialist Ricky-Jade Jones was buzzing with a match-winning two-goal display for Peterborough United at Newport County on Saturday.

The 21 year-old now has six goals in 12 FA Cup ties, six of which he started on the substitutes’ bench, including at Rodney Parade. He won yesterday’s first round tie with two pieces of skill and finishing ability in the final minutes which persuaded Posh boss Darren Ferguson to call him a ‘complete centre forward’ after the game.

Jones has now caught winger Kwame Poku at the top of the Posh scoring charts with seven goals in all competitions. Posh were 2-1 down when Jones replaced Malik Mothersille at Newport.

"I just wanted to make an impact and do my best to nick a goal,” Jones told the Posh Plus service. “And fortunately I managed to get two. The first one was the sort of instinctive finish I need to introduce more regularly into my game. Donay shot, or passed, and I got hold of the ball, swivelled and shot. For the second one I could have taken the ball to the corner or passed to Joel Randall, but I looked over my shoulder saw there was a chance to get into the penalty area and as a striker you have to make that choice.

"I was buzzing to score both goals in front of our fans. They travelled in big numbers again and we wanted to reward them. There’s no better feeling than scoring and then celebrating in front of them.

"Credit to us for coming back to win, but we can’t keep starting games like we did.”

Posh had 466 fans at Rodney Parade in South Wales yesterday.