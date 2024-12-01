Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones continued his love affair with the FA Cup as only an errant offside flag stopped him bagging the first hat-trick of his professional career.

The 22 year-old scored twice in a 4-3 second round win over Notts County on Saturday after seeing a splendid early strike wiped out by an assistant referee. He now has four goals in this season’s competition, eight goals in 13 FA Cup appearances and he has 10 goals for the season in all competitions, just three short of last season’s entire tally.

No wonder Posh boss Darren Ferguson has hailed Academy graduate Jones a ‘complete’ centre-forward.

"People weren’t sure if I was a winger or a centre-forward for a while,” Jones admitted. “But I feel have nailed down the centre-forward role now and it’s good to hear what the manager said. I did think I was onside when my goal was disallowed early on, but you have to forget about it and I still managed to score twice so it’s all good.

Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his second goal for Posh v Notts County. Photo David Lowndes.

"I had a lot of time to think about the first goal and I saw there was a gap at the near post and I just went for it. The second one was pleasing as I’ve worked hard on getting into the right areas for a cross. I used to watch the ball rather than other players so I used to end up in the wrong place, but If I get it right I will get goals like I scored.

"Archie Collins put one on a plate for me in the previous game and I didn’t score and he put this one on a plate as well. It did cross my mind there was the chance of a hat-trick, but getting the game won was a priority and I didn’t get another chance. We had to hang on a bit at the end, but we are a team that sticks together and defending has to start from the front. We all love each other and it’s all about getting over the line together.

“It’s just one of those things me scoring in the FA Cup. You can’t really put your finger on why, but the competition has certainly brought the best out of me. I fancy a Premier League team away from home now, but we'll probably get Salford away!”

County boss Stuart Maynard admits his team were ‘ruthlessly punished’ by Jones and co. He said: I thought we performed really well at times. It was frustrating we had to make changes just after an hour because we have a lot of niggles and have a tough game on Tuesday and we got ruthlessly punished.

Ricky-Jade Jones saw this 'goal' for Posh against Notts County disallowed for offside. Photo David Lowndes.

“I’m proud of the lads because they kept going to the end. That’s what taken us to where we are in the league and this cup run because the lads give it everything.”

County finished the game with 10 men after suffering an injury after making the five permitted substitutions.