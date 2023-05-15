News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United finished two players lower than predicted, according to the findings of a research group.

Research group claim Peterborough United underachieved this season - plus how Plymouth Argyle, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth compared against pre-season expectations - picture gallery

Peterborough United underachieved by two places this season, a research group is claiming.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Feb 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 07:27 BST

Research by OLBG has revealed that by finishing sixth, Posh ended up underachieving by two places, according to their pre-season odds.

OLBG compared pre-season odds predictions with where teams actually finished in the league to calculate who over and under-performed.

But with one foot already in the play-off final, it is a claim that Posh will certainly not care about one bit.

The findings also revealed that champions Plymouth Argyle ended League One 11 places above where they were expected to finish, making them the league’s biggest overachievers.

By contrast, in finishing 21st, MK Dons were 15 places below pre-season predictions and take the crowd as the league’s biggest underachievers.

Give us your thoughts on Posh this season via social media.

Get all your latest Posh news, here.

Predicted finish: 12th Actual finish 1st

1. Plymouth Argyle (+11)

Predicted finish: 12th Actual finish 1st Photo: Cameron Smith

Predicted finish: 2nd Actual finish: 2nd

2. Ipswich Town (0)

Predicted finish: 2nd Actual finish: 2nd Photo: Pete Norton

Predicted finish: 1st Actual finish: 3rd

3. Sheffield Wednesday (-2)

Predicted finish: 1st Actual finish: 3rd Photo: Getty Images

Predicted finish: 9th Actual finish: 4th

4. Barnsley (+5)

Predicted finish: 9th Actual finish: 4th Photo: Tony Marshall

