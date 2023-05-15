Peterborough United underachieved by two places this season, a research group is claiming.

Research by OLBG has revealed that by finishing sixth, Posh ended up underachieving by two places, according to their pre-season odds.

OLBG compared pre-season odds predictions with where teams actually finished in the league to calculate who over and under-performed.

But with one foot already in the play-off final, it is a claim that Posh will certainly not care about one bit.

The findings also revealed that champions Plymouth Argyle ended League One 11 places above where they were expected to finish, making them the league’s biggest overachievers.

By contrast, in finishing 21st, MK Dons were 15 places below pre-season predictions and take the crowd as the league’s biggest underachievers.

