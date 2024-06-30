Joel Randall in action. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have rejected a ‘six-figure’ bid from probable League One promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers for attacking midfielder Joel Randall, according to reports.

It’s not thought Posh are looking to sell Randall, although the 24 year-old is about to enter the last year of a four-year deal signed when he moved to London Road from Exeter for £1 million in August 2021.

The first two years of Randall’s Posh career were a non-event with no goals and very few first-team starts, but he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2023-24 when he started 38 League One matches and scored 10 goals. He impressed in a number 10 role with his ability to drift effortlessly into space, although the end product was often erratic. He scored 12 goals in all competitions.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt has money to spend this summer, and he is on the look out for a goalscoring midfielder, although it would take a significant bid for Posh to sell to a probable promotion rival. Bolton finished third in League One last season, one place ahead of Posh, before both lost to Oxford United in the play-offs. An improved bid for Randall is expected according to a report that emerged on Sunday.

It’s not certain Randall would find a move to the north of England attractive. He suffered homesickness early in his Posh career after moving up from Devon.

Posh have signed Chris Conn-Clarke from Altrincham this summer and he will be a candidate for the number 10 position.