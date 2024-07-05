Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reports have emerged claiming Championship side Preston North End have bid for Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows.

The 22 year-old League One player-of-the-year for 2023-24 is thought to be heading to Sheffield United with a deal set to be announced once an ongoing takeover at the Yorkshire club is completed.

The PT understands a fee has been agreed between Posh and the Blades and that Burrows has passed a medical and agreed personal terms at Bramall Lane.

