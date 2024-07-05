Reports suggest a rival Championship club is trying hijack Harrison Burrows' move to Sheffield United
Reports have emerged claiming Championship side Preston North End have bid for Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows.
The 22 year-old League One player-of-the-year for 2023-24 is thought to be heading to Sheffield United with a deal set to be announced once an ongoing takeover at the Yorkshire club is completed.
The PT understands a fee has been agreed between Posh and the Blades and that Burrows has passed a medical and agreed personal terms at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United did unveil a new signing this week, but Jamie Shackleton arrived from Leeds United for nothing after his Elland Road contract expired.
