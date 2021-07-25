Reports claim Peterborough United striker is keen on a move to Rangers

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is interested in a move to Scottish Premier League champions Rangers, according to a report in the Daily Record.

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 7:49 am
Jonson Clarke-Harris with the Sky Bet League One Golden Boot award.

In a quote-free report it’s stated Bournemouth, Sheffield United, West Brom and CSKA Moscow are also interested in a 27 year-old who has yet to appear for Posh this summer because of a calf problem.

The report has already been denied by one source close to the Rangers camp.

Posh would expect upwards of £5 million for Clarke-Harris if the club did decide to sell. They paid Bristol Rovers around £1 million for his services last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Clarke-Harris won the League One Golden Boot last season after scoring 31 goals to push Posh to promotion from the third tier.

The PT have asked Posh for a comment.

Jonson Clarke-HarrisRangers