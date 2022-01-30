Reports claim Peterborough United and Bournemouth have agreed a fee for Siriki Dembele and Grimsby Town are entitled to a sell on payment

Siriki Dembele (right) celebrates his last Posh goal at Blackpool on December 18. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s known Posh turned down bid of £1 million and £1.5 million for Dembele from the Cherries last week. Posh were holding out for a total package ofaround £4 million which presumably has now been offered. That fee would include a significant payment should Bournemouth win promotion.

Championship side Birmingham City had agreed a fee with Posh, but Dembele was not interested in moving to St Andrews.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was keen on Dembele when he was Fulham boss. If a fee has been agreed, personal terms would have to be agreed before the transfer window closes tomorrow (January 31).

The 25 year-old scored 31 goals in 175 appearances for Posh following a move from Grimsby for around £200k in June 2018.

Grimsby are understood to be entitled to a sell-on payment which in 2020 the Mariners claimed was 25% of any profit.