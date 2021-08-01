REPORTS: Championship clubs queuing up to sign Siriki Dembele

Siriki Dembele

The Sun newspaper reports the Championship clubs are all keen on a 24 year-old who is in the final year of his current Posh contract.

Fulham are known to have watched Dembele extensively in January and now they have dropped down a division they could be ready to make a move. The Cottagers spent £12 million on midfielder Harry Wilson last week.

Bournemouth’s interest is also no surprise, but it’s unlikely Stoke could afford Dembele. When it was rumoured Stoke were interested in Jonson Clarke-Harris earlier this year it was suggested a limit of £2 million on signings had been placed by the club’s owners as they attempt to get their finances in line following the pandemic. They have let 13 players go this summer though so some cash could be freed up.

Dembele originally asked for a transfer from Posh in January. He has so far declined to discus a new deal at the Weston Homes Stadium so was placed on the transfer list in line with club policy.

This week Posh boss Darren Ferguson said he was unaware of any bids for Dembele. The Sun story says Posh are demanding £4 million, but the interested clubs won’t go above £2.5 million.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said recently Dembele was ‘open’ to discussing a new deal if he was still at the club at the end of the August transfer window.