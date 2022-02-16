REPORT: PETERBOROUGH UNITED 0, READING 0: A stalemate that only suited Derby County

Reading clear a Posh corner. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was perhaps inevitable that two teams who have conceded 120 Championship goals between them would fight out a 0-0 draw. The conditions didn’t help, but the reasons for the struggle of both sides was writ large on a poor playing surface and a wind that howled all night.

There was no lack of effort on either side. Posh were committed, strong and they made positive substitutions, but the lack of quality was stark in both squads.

For Posh it’s a fourth Championship game without a goal and they will rue missing Joe Ward’s glorious chance 10 minutes from time. He failed to get the ball past Michael Morrison on the goalline with goalkeeper Karl Hein stranded. Josh Knight headed a wicked Ward free kick over the bar moments later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reading also tried to win the game, but they were poor in possession with Lucas Joao missing their best chance four minutes from time after Posh allowed him too much time and space to wander into the penalty area. His shot was comfortably saved by Stephen Benda.

The visiting fans weren’t impressed. They stayed behind to hurl abuse at manager Velijko Paunovic for a good 15 minutes after the final whistle.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson kept faith with the side that played okay, but still lost at home to Preston North End on Saturday.

Reading fans might have been frustrated by the continued presence of Paunovic, but they would have been pleased to see power forward Yakou Meite in for his first start of the season. Meite and Joao have been big misses for the Royals this season.

The wind was fierce and the playing surface was uneven. The chances of entertainment weren’t great and so it proved. It was tense, but not even a one-man pitch invasion in the second half raised much of a cheer.

Posh enjoyed plenty of possession in the first-half with the elements in their favour.

Chances remained at a premium though. A Jonson Clarke-Harris snapshot after Reece Brown had blocked a clearance was well struck from 20 yards, but also well saved by on-loan Arsenal ‘keeper Hein after 10 minutes.

Nathan Thompson tried his luck from 20 yards 10 minutes later to force another Hein save, although the ‘keeper was less impressive seven minutes before the break when Jeando Fuchs got his head to a fine Kwame Poku cross. Clarke-Harris was waiting, but Michael Morrison was also alert and headed clear.

Reading were content to sit deep, but they had a 10-minute spell when, helped by Posh constantly conceding free kicks, they penned Ferguson’s side in.

Only from a fierce 20-yard Tom Ince free kick did they threaten though and Benda was in the right place to make a strong save.

Posh might have expected a siege after the break with a strong wind in their faces, but it never really came.

Tom Holmes headed a Tom Ince cross wide in the first minute, but only when John Swift met a fine left-wing cross on 73 minutes and when Benda saved a Meite drive were Posh worried until Joao’s late chance and a last-gasp free kick which Benda came off his line to collect.

A Hayden Coulson corner and a Ward free kick caused problems for the visitors, but the ball bounced favourably for defenders.

And the chance came. Hein punched a couple of crosses clear and on the second occasion Ward pounced, controlled the ball perfectly, but then muffed his shot enabling Morrison to clear.

It’s now two wins in the last 29 Championship outings for these two teams. Rooney’s Rams will fancy steaming past both of them before long.

Posh: Steven Benda, Hayden Coulson, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson, Oliver Norburn, Reece Brown (sub Jack Marriott, 68 mins), Jeando Fuchs, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 79 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris (sub Callum Morton, 82 mins).

Unused substitutes: Dai Cornell, Sammie Szmodics, Jorge Grant, Bali Mumba.

Reading: Kar Hein, Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Andy Rinomhota, Danny Drinkwater, John Swift, Tom Ince, Yakou Meite (sub Tom Dele-Bashiru, 82 mins), Lucas Joao.

Unused substitutes: Luke Southwood, Kevin Abrefa, Jahmari Clarke, Kian Levy, Mamadi Camara, Tom McIntyre.

Cautions: Posh - Thompson (foul), Norburn (foul), Coulson (foul).

Reading - Holmes (foul), Yiadom (foul).

Referee: Matthew Donohoe 7.