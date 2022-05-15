Released Peterborough United midfielder linked with two League Two clubs

Released Peterborough United midfielder Kyle Barker is reportedly a target of two League Two clubs.

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 10:20 am
Kyle Barker in action for Posh in an FA Cup tie at Burnley.

Barker, who skipper Posh under 23s last season, has been linked with a move to Crewe Alexandra or Crawley Town.

Crewe were relegated from League One last season and Crawley finished 12th in League Two

Barker (21) emerged from the club’s Academy, but started just four EFL Trophy games for Posh. He also made one substitute appearance in the EFL, the FA Cup (against Premier League side Burnley), the League Cup and the Trophy.

Barker spent time on loan at non-league clubs King’s Lynn and Wrexham while on the Posh books.

