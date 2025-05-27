Regular Peterborough United substitute has dropped down two divisions to take part in 'Project MK'

Nat Mendez-Laing at Derby County last season. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Former Peterborough United winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has made a shock decision to drop down two divisions for the 2025-26 season.

The 33 year-old was released by Championship side Derby County at the end of last season and has now joined League Two title favourites MK Dons. Mendez-Laing will link up with his old Rams boss Paul Warne at Stadium MK.

Mendez-Laing made exactly 100 appearances for Posh in two spells, initially on loan from Wolves in the 2010-11 and then after signing permanently in a £100k deal in 2012. Remarkably 67 of those Posh outings were as a substitute.

Mendez-Laing left Posh for Rochdale and then started to work his way back up the leagues, appearing in the Premier League for Cardiff City in the 2018-19 season.

Nat Mendez-Laing in his Posh days. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mendez-Laing told the MK Citizen: “I'm buzzing, happy to finally get this deal done. It's a project I'm really excited about, and I can't wait to get going.

“I've always kept in touch with the gaffer as he's someone I highly respect. When the conversation happened, there was instant interest from my side. He's a great and honest man so when I got a call from him it was something I had to think about.

"I'm glad I am here now because I hope it helps others see the vision that Paul and everybody else at this club has. I've come from a Championship club, which shows the project this club has planned and the type of person the gaffer is. I can't wait to get going. The facilities here are amazing and I've always loved playing at Stadium MK.

“I'm somebody who likes to excite the crowd. I'm very attacking. I like to get at defenders, create and score goals. I have a passion for winning and the gaffer is the same so I'm excited to be back on this journey with him.

"Promotion is the only objective, for the team and myself. No disrespect to League Two, but I wouldn't come here to constantly play at this level. The size of this club, the manager we have, the players we have here and the signings we will make throughout the summer mean there is nothing other than promotion as a target.”