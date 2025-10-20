Reduced admission prices for FA Cup tie between Peterborough United and Cardiff City

By Alan Swann
Published 20th Oct 2025, 17:07 BST
Happy Posh fans. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).placeholder image
Happy Posh fans. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).
Peterborough United have reduced admission prices for the first round FA Cup tie against League One leaders Cardiff City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, November 1.

Admission to the game is cheaper for season ticket holders and there is also a saving to be made for non-season ticket holders if they purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are on sale now from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Season ticket holder seats are reserved until 5pm on Wednesday, October 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cardiff City fans will be accommodated in the away section of the Kings Power Solutions Stand with the GH Display Stand closed for this tie.

Posh fans have use of the GH Display Stand for this Saturday’s crucial basement battle with Blackpool.

Prices: Season ticket holders (in advance): Adults: £15, Seniors 65+/U24s: £12, Under 18s: £8, Under 14s: £5

Non Season ticket holders (in advance): Adults: £18, Seniors 65+/U24s: £15, Under 18s: £10, Under 14s: £6.

Match Day: Adults: £20, Seniors 65+/U24s: £17, Under 18s: £12, Under 14s: £8.

Related topics:Cardiff CityLeague OneSeniorsTicketsSeason ticket holders
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice