'Redemption' season ahead for latest Peterborough United U21 signing - a squad that also now involves a player who's been at London Road for 10 years

By Alan Swann
Published 13th Jun 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 13:05 BST
Joel Odel-Larbi signs his short-term professional contract at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Joel Odel-Larbi signs his short-term professional contract at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Joel Odel-Larbi signs his short-term professional contract at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United Academy graduate Joel Odei-Larbi has nominated 2024-25 as his ‘redemption’ season.

The 18 year-old forward has signed a short-term professional contract at the Weston Homes Stadium as he seeks to prove the injury issues that disrupted his form last season are in the past.

It’s clear Posh fancy a fully fit Odel-Larbi will be an asset to the first-team squad. He’s been handed a three-month contract as suggested in the club's retained list which was issued in May.

The teenager is quick strong and he can finish.

Joel Odei-Larbi signs his short-term contract at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comJoel Odei-Larbi signs his short-term contract at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Joel Odei-Larbi signs his short-term contract at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I’ve very happy the club has shown so much belief in me,” Odei-Larbi told the Posh Plus service. “I’ve had to battle against a few downs because of injuries, but I’m now looking forward to the new season. Hopefully it will be a redemption season.

"I need to stay healthy and then stay on top of my performances. If I can do that I am confident I will progress and do well. I’ve been coming in during the summer and I have my plans from the coaches. Knowing they believe in my is a big help. If you have that support you can go far.

"I believe I have developed into my body now so it’s the perfect time for me to kick on. I am very excited about the new season.”

Ode-Larbi will start the new campaign with the club’s under 21 squad as has another Academy graduate Ollie Rose, a centre-back. Former Welling United striker David Kamara has also joined the under 21 squad.

Ollie Rose. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comOllie Rose. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ollie Rose. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Rose (18) has been with Posh since he was nine and he played regularly for the under 18s and under 21s last season.

Rose said: “I am buzzing, and it means a lot. I have worked really hard to get to this position and I know I have to work even harder now I am at this stage. I have been at the club a long time. I joined right at the start of the journey and to get to this point is an achievement, but I that this is where I have to knuckle down and get the best I can out of myself.

"I have played the majority of my time so far as a centre back, but I feel I can play in a few other positions and hopefully that versatility can prove a position moving forward. I will work hard during the summer to come back raring to go.”

