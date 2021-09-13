Reading suffering a nine-player injury crisis ahead of meeting with Peterborough United, two leakiest defences to collide, a midfield goal machine, big match odds and no wins in this fixture for 53 years!

Danny Drinkwater (blue) playing for Chelsea against Posh in the summer.

The Royals have nine senior players currently sidelined with Brazilian goalkeeper Rafel joining the absentee list after breaking his hand in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with QPR.

Also missing are top forwards Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao who both out long-term, while Tom McIntyre and Femi Azeez are not expected back until later in the year.

Transfer window signings Danny Drinkwater and Scott Dann are lacking match fitness, while Andy Rinomhota missed the QPR game with an ankle problem.

On-fire Reading midfielder John Swift. Photo: PA.

Felipe Ararunais back in training having missed the past year with a knee injury, but he is not expected to return to first-team action until next month.

Reading back-up goalkeeper Luke Southwood is set to take Rafael’s place for the visit of Posh tomorrow.

FORM GUIDE

The two leakiest defences in the Championship clash tomorrow. Reading have conceded 16 times in six matches, two more than Posh who let in six at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Like Posh the Royals have collected just four points this season, They beat Preston 2-1 at home before Saturday’s draw with unbeaten QPR who scored twice late on to grab a point.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Attacking midfielder John Swift claimed the first hat-trick of his career against QPR on Saturday. He has scored six of Reading’s Championship goals this term. Injury victim Azeez and centre-back Liam Moore have shared the other four goals.

Hungarin George Puscas is about the only fit Reading forward, but he is yet to score this goal.

Likely goalkeeper Southwood has started just one Championship match for Reading in the final match of last season.

PAST POSH AT READING

Posh have won just two of 17 Football League fixtures at Reading and none at the current stadium. Indeed Posh last won this fixture in the old Division Three in 1968 when a solitary Peter Thompson goal won the day. The other Posh win arrived in 1962, also 1-0 and also in Division Three. John Turley scored that goal.

Reading won the last meeting 3-2 in the Championship in November 2011 despite Tommy Rowe shooting Posh in front. Emile Sinclaig grabbed a late consolation goal.

The previous meeting finished 6-0 in March, 2010 in one of Gary Johnson’s first games as Posh manager. Posh were already relegated from the Championship when the game took place and they didn’t let six goals in a single game again until last Saturday!

BIG MATCH ODDS